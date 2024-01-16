Su Politico Us Olivia Alafriz scrive: «A group of progressive Democratic lawmakers on Thursday responded furiously to President Joe Biden’s move to launch retaliatory strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen without first seeking congressional approval. The strikes marked the first major U.S. military response to the group’s ongoing attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The Biden administration justified the joint strikes with the United Kingdom, supported by the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia, as conducted "in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, consistent with the Un Charter". Lawmakers argued that the move violated Article 1 of the Constitution, which requires military action to be authorized by Congress. Biden notified Congress but did not request its approval. "This is an unacceptable violation of the Constitution", Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Progressive Caucus, wro...