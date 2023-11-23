Su Politico Europe Wojciech Kość scrive: «The proposed coalition headed by Tusk has 248 seats in the lower house of parliament, a solid majority but far from the 276 votes needed to override any veto from Duda. The president is already sending up warning flares. In a speech to parliament a week ago, Duda defended the record of the outgoing PiS government and issued a threat to veto legislation that he feels might undo the party’s flagship achievements like expanded social welfare payments or any attempts to “limit, undermine or question the constitutional powers of the president».

Kość ci racconta come il presidente della repubblica polacca Andrzej Duda sia pronto a esercitare il suo potere di veto se il probabile governo Tusk toccherà leggi valutate di portata costituzionale, approvate negli anni precedenti. Secondo gli standard dei nostri media mainstream questa prassi considerata “gloriosa” a Roma, probabilmente sarà giudicata “vergognosa” a Varsavia.

