Su Politico Hannah Roberts, Zi-Ann Lum, Kyle Duggan, Matt Berg, Eric Bazail-Eimil e Tim Ross scrivono: «The G7 summit in the southern Italian coastal resort of Borgo Egnazia features arguably the weakest gathering of leaders the group has mustered for years. Most of the attendees are distracted by elections or domestic crises, disillusioned by years in office, or clinging desperately to power. France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Rishi Sunak are both fighting snap election campaigns they called in last-ditch efforts to reverse their flagging fortunes. Germany’s Olaf Scholz was humiliated by far-right nationalists in last weekend’s EU Parliament election and could soon be toppled himself. Justin Trudeau, prime minister for nine years in Canada, has spoken openly about quitting his “crazy” job. Japan’s Fumio Kishida is enduring his lowest personal ratings ahead of a leadership contest later this year. The 81-year-old U.S. president’s son, Hunter, was found guilty of gun charges on Tues...