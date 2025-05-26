Da Macron a Von der Leyen, chi cavalca la furia forcaiola si prepari alla gogna

Su Politico Wojciech Kość scrive: «The press conference also produced a notarial act indicating Nawrocki had bought the flat from Żywicki in 2012 for 120,000 złoty (€30,000). But Nawrocki undermined that assertion by saying in an interview on Tuesday that he hadn’t paid the money up front – as the notarial agreement asserted – but rather paid it out over 14 years. That has opened him to accusations that he lied to the notary – a potential crime. Adding to Nawrocki’s problems, a statement of assets shows that he also owns half of a third apartment together with his sister. That puts him well beyond the orbit of ordinary Poles, as skyrocketing real estate prices and high mortgage rates have made apartments increasingly unaffordable».

Durante la campagna elettorale per le presidenziali polacche Politico informa che il principale argomento usato contro il candidato dei conservatori del Pis (Giustizia e libertà) da parte del candidato sostenuto da Donald Tusk, è stato l’acquisto da parte di...