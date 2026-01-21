Atene è più l’erede di Bisanzio che di Platone ed Euripide

Su Middle East eye David Tonge scrive:

«Mathews’s book is a tremendous read, with a fresh outlook on the outposts he visits. Caught between wars raging in both Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Greece is an island of relative stability. Popularly considered the cradle of Western civilisation, this is a Christian Orthodox state on the edge of the Islamic world. And, after a half-century of integration into NATO and the EU, Greece is now reabsorbing into the Near East, as the West fractures and new Middle Eastern powers rise. The country’s importance as a cultural and geopolitical hybrid is growing».

Sul sito Middle East eye Tonge recensisce il libro di un giornalista greco-americano Sean Mathews sulla Grecia, la sua storia e i suoi rapporti con il Medio oriente: la tesi di Mathews è che l’Atene di oggi è più l’erede di Bisanzio che di Platone ed Euripide, e per questa sua caratteristica diventa la porta necessaria per la sponda sud-est del Mediterraneo. *** Su Startmag Marco Orioles...