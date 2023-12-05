Su Politico Eu Claudia Chiappa e Pierre Emmanuel Ngendakumana scrivono: «As the investigation into damage to Baltic Sea critical infrastructure continues, Finland's Minister of European Affairs Anders Adlercreutz said it’s hard to believe sabotage to the undersea gas pipeline was accidental — or that it happened without Beijing’s knowledge. "I'm not the sea captain. But I would think that you would notice that you're dragging an anchor behind you for hundreds of kilometers," Adlercreutz said in an interview Thursday in Brussels. "I think everything indicates that it was intentional. But of course, so far, nobody has admitted to it." Finland and Estonia have been investigating the rupture of the Balticconnector, a 77-kilometer-long gas pipeline that connects the two NATO members beneath the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was damaged around October 7-8, along with two telecoms cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden».

Politico eu scrive che, secondo il governo finlandese, ...